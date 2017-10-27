New Music: Stanley Enow feat. Davido – Caramel
Cameroon’s finest Stanley Enow, teams up with the 30 billion man Davido in a new single that adores, appreciates the brown skinned girl. Recorded between Douala – Washington DC and Atlanta, “Caramel” was produced by Soft Touch with additional guitars from Simplo and was studio directed by Cameroon’s music diva Charlotte Dipanda. The release is […]
