New Music: Tidinz – Buputia
The Self proclaimed “King of The East” known by the stage name Tidinz follows up his Phyno assisted jam “A Biggie” with this new tune titled “Buputia” meaning “Show me“. The track was producer by his regular collaborator Pikyu. Listen and Download below: Download
