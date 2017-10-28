New Music + Video: Wazzyno – Chop Life

Nigerian born South Africa based singer Wazzyno drops creative visuals for his latest single “Chop Life“, which is a refix of French Montana‘s monster hit “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee. The track was produced by RSQ, mixed and mastered by Tstyle. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:

The post New Music + Video: Wazzyno – Chop Life appeared first on BellaNaija.

