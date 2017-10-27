New Music: Wilfresh – I No Like Skul
Bamz Entertainment‘s new signee – Wilfresh (Born Iwinosa Wilson Iguodala) wastes no time by dropping his debut single under his new label, dubbed “I No Like Skul“. The track was produced by Shoo Layce. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Wilfresh – I No Like Skul appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!