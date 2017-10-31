New SGF Boss Mustapha is Babachir Lawal’s First Cousin – Junaid Mohammed

A Second Republic lawmaker Dr. Junaid Mohammed has made a shocking revelation about the newly appointment Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

According Mohammed, Mustapha is Babachir Lawal’s first cousin.

Mustapha was appointed by President Muhammadu on Monday to replace Babachir Lawal who was also fired the same day.

Junaid, a former House of Representatives member, told Punch, “Before you begin to celebrate the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new SGF, do you know that he is in fact, Babachir Lawal’s first cousin?

“This is a continuation of the cronyism and nepotism the Buhari-led administration has become infamous for

Earlier, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in its reaction to the sack of Lawal and Ayo Oke, had called on the national assembly to move for impeachment of President Buhari.

