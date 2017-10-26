New TV Shows You Should Keep An Eye Out For [Videos]

Who the hell looks so stylish when they watch TV? I bet she doesn’t even eat in bed whilst in the middle of a shameful six-hour binge.

Anyway, what’s on the box? There are plenty of new series out, but I’m not a fan of wasting time watching a few episodes, only to realise that I’m never going to be won over.

The team at The Daily Beast generally have a decent handle on these things, and they’ve released their new ‘fall’ list for us to run through.

It’s called autumn, actually, but here are a few shows they’re picking as worth a punt:

Most Promising: Young Sheldon

…creator Chuck Lorre pulled a creative Bazinga on us all, totally ditching Big Bang’s increasingly out-of-style (and, to many, irritating) multicam format and building an origin story of sorts for Sheldon Cooper that more resembled The Wonder Years in its heyday than CBS’s blockbuster sitcom. It’s also one of the few ratings success stories of the season thus far, with its debut marking the highest broadcast comedy premiere in four years.

Anything based on The Big Bang Theory is a hard no in my books but you do you.

Most Fun: The Deuce

The creators of The Wire made a show about the rise of the sex industry in New York City in the ‘70s, cast James Franco as twins, gave Maggie Gyllenhaal the best hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold role TV has seen yet, and let the sex and seediness run amok.

Yeah, we’ll drop a trailer for you.

Most Surprising Success: The Good Doctor

Never in a million years would we have thought the next big broadcast drama series would be ABC’s Doogie Howser-meets-House medical drama starring Freddie Highmore as a savant teenage surgeon who also happens to be on the autism spectrum. And yet this show was a bonafide hit right out of the gate.

Best-Kept Secret: American Vandal

Despite the hilariously ridiculous crime at the center [sic] of its narrative—a high schooler might be wrongly accused of drawing penises on 27 cars in the faculty parking lot—the series was so spot-on in its recreation of the tropes, filmmaking style, and tone of the true crime genre that many viewers didn’t realize it was a fictional satire until they had already binged several episodes.

It’s silly, but I finished this one within a few days. Think Making A Murderer, but to do with spray-painting dicks.

Biggest Word-of-Mouth Success: Big Mouth

Whoo-ee do straight thirtysomething males love Big Mouth. If you work with them, are friends with them, or are within a three-mile vicinity of them, you’ve heard them talk about how great they think Netflix’s animated series is. That word of mouth has done a hell of a lot for the popularity of the show, which whimsically and raunchily dramatizes the awkward trauma of going through puberty.

It’s not just for the lads, though, because it received a rave review from a female 2ov staffer.

Lastly let’s focus on something close to home, and something the South African culinary scene can be very proud of.

Jan gives viewers an intimate look into the life of a creative artist, and the processes that inspire Jan-Hendrik van der Westhuizen to create his award-winning culinary creations.

Jan-Hendrik is the first South African chef to be awarded the prestigious Michelin star, and he now combines French and South African cooking in his restaurant, JAN, in Nice, France.

We discover how his childhood on a dairy farm in Mpumalanga prepared him for opening his restaurant in the capital of the culinary world, and what led to him achieving such success.

The first episode has already aired on Afrikaans lifestyle channel VIA (DStv channel 147), but you can catch up with that episode on Showmax.

New episodes of Jan will air every Tuesday at 7:30PM, with repeats on Sundays at 8:30PM. The series is simultaneously available on Showmax, which is FREE to all DStv subscribers, and consists of nine 50-minute episodes in Afrikaans, French and Italian, with English subtitles.

If you’re after more quality local and international content give Showmax a bash with their free 14-day trial.

You can also start and stop when you want – no ads. Cancel anytime – there’s no contract.

Too easy.

[source:dailybeast]

