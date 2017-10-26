New Video: Kcee feat. Sauti Sol – Wine For Me
Super-talented Five Star Music artiste, Kcee, unleashes visuals for “Wine For Me” featuring Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol. “Wine For Me“, is off his recently released album titled “Attention To Detail”. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Kcee feat. Sauti Sol – Wine For Me appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
