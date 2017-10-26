Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: MC Galaxy – Plantain

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

To follow up with the recent release of the audio of the MCG Empire boss MC Galaxy‘s new single “Plantain“, here is the music video. Shot in Miami by Smitty, the video sees MC Galaxy with international model and video vixen also one time miss Universe Monifa Jansen. Hit Play below!

