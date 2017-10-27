Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Orezi – Halleluyah (Hustler’s Anthem)

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mr Raggamofin Orezi impresses with the visuals to his latest release “Halleluyah“. The afrobeat and dancehall track tailored to reach the hustlers on the street was produced by Mystro. The video was shot by Paul Gambit. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

