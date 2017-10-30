New Video: Sarkodie feat. Korede Bello – Far Away

After releasing six videos off his “Highest” album in one day few weeks ago, Sarkodie comes through with the official music video for “Far Away”. The song features Mavin Records superstar – Korede Bello, it was produced by T’Spize and the video was directed by Sesan. Hit Play below!

