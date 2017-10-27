New Video: Shatta Wale – Life Changer
SM4LYF Records boss and dancehall act – Shatta Wale never fails to deliver new tunes as at when due. He comes through with the official music video for his single “Life Changer” and the video was directed by Rex. Hit Play below!
