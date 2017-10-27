New Video: Shatta Wale – Life Changer

SM4LYF Records boss and dancehall act – Shatta Wale never fails to deliver new tunes as at when due. He comes through with the official music video for his single “Life Changer” and the video was directed by Rex. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Shatta Wale – Life Changer appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

