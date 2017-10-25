New Video: Shaydee feat. Wizkid – Make Sense

BankHead Entertainment & 506 Music act Shaydee premieres the official music video for his collaborative effort with mega superstar Wizkid titled “Make Sense“. The video which was shot by Director Q embodies a summer pool party vibe. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Shaydee feat. Wizkid – Make Sense appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

