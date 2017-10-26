New Video: Solidstar feat. Timaya – Silicon

Off his third studio album titled “W.E.E.D” (Witness Everything Exceptionally Different), Solidstar presents the visuals to one of the singles from the album titled “Silicon” featuring Dem Mama Records artiste Timaya. Hit Play below!

