New Video: Stonebwoy – Hero – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
New Video: Stonebwoy – Hero
BellaNaija
Multiple award winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste – Stonebwoy is out with the visuals for his single “Hero”. The street tailored video was shot in Ashaiman/Tema and it was directed by Abass. Hit Play below!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!