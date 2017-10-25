New Video: Toby Grey feat. 9ice & Skales – Konibaje – BellaNaija
New Video: Toby Grey feat. 9ice & Skales – Konibaje
BellaNaija
Grey Nation first lady Toby Grey releases the much anticipated visuals for her latest single “Konibaje” which features top acts 9ice and Skales. The video which was produced by Wole Ogundare of Blaze Productionz and directed by Oludare of OMG Films was …
