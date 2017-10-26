New Zealand political party has to pay Eminem’s publisher $415000 for copying ‘Lose Yourself’ – Business Insider
New Zealand political party has to pay Eminem's publisher $415000 for copying 'Lose Yourself'
Business Insider
A New Zealand judge ruled that the country's conservative political party breached the copyright of Eminem's song "Lose Yourself" by using a similar song. The conservative National Party played the song, titled "Eminem Esque," 186 times on air through …
Eminem Wins Copyright Infringement Battle Against New Zealand National Party
Eminem wins copyright case against New Zealand political ads
Political Party Loses to Eminem in Suit that Spawned Viral Courtroom Video
