Newly Declassified JFK Assassination Files Reveal The CIA Knew About Lee Harvey Oswald

It happened.

Well, kind of.

Although Donald Trump tweeted about how he would be “allowing, as President, the long blocked classified JFK FILES files to be opened”, that didn’t exactly pan out.

After a last-minute chaotic review “in which intelligence agencies lobbied against full disclosure”, the White House said it would “take more time to process and release thousands more documents that were also supposed to be made public,” reports New York Times.

It has now set a deadline of late April for the release of those documents. Talk about raising suspicions.

This, from Trump’s memorandum:

The American public expects — and deserves — its Government to provide as much access as possible to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records (records) so that the people may finally be fully informed about all aspects of this pivotal event. Therefore, I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted. At the same time, executive departments and agencies (agencies) have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security. To further address these concerns, I am also ordering agencies to re-review each and every one of those redactions over the next 180 days. At the end of that period, I will order the public disclosure of any information that the agencies cannot demonstrate meets the statutory standard for continued postponement of disclosure…

Bla bla bla.

But the documents that were released were posted online by the National Archives and researchers have, of course, found a “treasure trove of ‘obscure clues’ and ‘shiny objects’” – exciting, wouldn’t you say?

It really is.

I’m going to leave all the juicy bits for The Daily Beast to explain to you, however, so pop over here and have a good ol’ read about how the CIA knew about Lee Harvey Oswald before his arrest.

Get out the tinfoil hats, people.

[source:dailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

