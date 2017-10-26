Pages Navigation Menu

Next Titan records first eviction

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

For the 16 contestants of the Next Titan Season Four, dreams have gradually begun to fade for reality. The entrepreneurial show has recorded its first eviction, in the name of Temitayo Ogunbiyi. This followed the assessment by the competition’s judges, when they reviewed the activities of the housemates in the boardroom that was opened only …

