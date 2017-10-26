Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar gets one match ban for Marseille red

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Marseille's Argentinian forward Lucas Ocampos (down) falls after an altercation with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (up) during the French L1 football match between Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on October 22, 2017, at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southeastern France. Valery HACHE / AFP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Neymar was handed a one-match ban on Thursday after being sent off in PSG’s explosive 2-2 draw at bitter rivals Marseille at the weekend.

The Brazilian forward will miss Friday’s Ligue 1 visit from Mario Balotelli’s Nice.

Neymar grabbed a brilliant equaliser in a fiery encounter at Marseille Sunday before his side went down 2-1 with ten minutes to go.

Leading the chase for another equaliser, Neymar appeared to lose his cool, picking up two yellows in quick succession for retaliation.

His teammate Edinson Cavani levelled with a dramatic injury-time free-kick to save a point for the Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG coach Unai Emery has told his 25-year-old star to wise up to provocation tactics.

“He is intelligent. He is also aware that he must learn from what happened on Sunday,” said Emery.

“I spoke to him about it before the match and we said not to get involved in any provocation. But on the pitch, with the intensity and the aggression, the players are people

The 222 million-euro ($264 million) Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 11 games since his move from Barcelona.

Neymar was also given a further one-match suspended ban that will be activated should he be sent off again this season.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.