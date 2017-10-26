Neymar gets one match ban for red card against Marseille
Brazilian forward, Neymar jr has been handed a one-match ban after being sent off during PSG’s 2-2 draw against rivals, Marseille last weekend. He is set to miss PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Nice this Friday. Neymar was handed two yellow cards in quick succession for retaliation. He earlier grabbed the equalizing goal for his…
