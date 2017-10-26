Neymar gets one match ban for red card against Marseille

Brazilian forward, Neymar jr has been handed a one-match ban after being sent off during PSG’s 2-2 draw against rivals, Marseille last weekend. He is set to miss PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Nice this Friday. Neymar was handed two yellow cards in quick succession for retaliation. He earlier grabbed the equalizing goal for his…

The post Neymar gets one match ban for red card against Marseille appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

