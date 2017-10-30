Neymar set for PSG return against Anderlecht

Paris Saint Germain didn’t miss Neymar last Friday when they swept aside Nice with a 3-0 win as the world’s most expensive player served a one match suspension.

The Brazil striker will be fresh and raring to go when he returns to the first-team line-up against Belgian side Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Neymar’s side need one more victory to book their place in the last 16 of the tournament. Three points on Tuesday would see them progress with two group games to spare.

PSG ran out 4-0 winners in Belgium on October 18, with Neymar joined by Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria on the scoresheet.

And it was Cavani who relished being centre stage without Neymar on Friday as PSG surged to a 3-0 win over Mario Balotelli’s Nice side.

There was a moment in the first-half where strikers Cavani and Balotelli momentarily squared up to each other but tempers did not boil over into any unsavoury scenes.

The Uruguay forward scored twice in the first half to propel PSG into a strong lead before a Dani Alves effort sealed all three points.

Neymar was absent due to the red card he received in PSG’s previous domestic fixture, a 2-2 draw at Marseille, for two bookable offences.

After joining PSG for £198m from Barcelona in the summer, Neymar has scored 10 times in 11 appearances for the French club.

As well as being three points clear atop Group B in the Champions League, PSG are four points ahead of second-place Monaco in Ligue 1 with a tally of 29 from 11 matches.

The post Neymar set for PSG return against Anderlecht appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

