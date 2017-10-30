NFF directs Committee to submit road map for Russia 2018 World Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has directed its technical Committee to draw up a road map for Russia 2018 World Cup within 3 weeks.

Hon. Suleiman Kwande told Sportinglife that the NFF hopes the Super Eagles can go beyond the group stage and if possible to the semi-final of the World Cup.

He said: “The NFF is focused and we intend to do more especially for the players and the technical crew. We want to make sure that the players allowances and bonuses are packaged before the kick off of the tournament to avoid distraction from any quarter.”. Kwande said.

The post NFF directs Committee to submit road map for Russia 2018 World Cup appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

