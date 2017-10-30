NFF dissolves standing Committee

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has approved the dissolution of all standing committees of the NFF, with the exception of the judicial bodies: NFF Appeal Committee and NFF Disciplinary Committee. The standing committees will be reconstituted in a few weeks.

The Glass House also stated that in its keen determination to comply with Government due process and procedures, and as a way of further entrenching accountability and transparency in the execution of all its businesses, the Executive Committee hasapproved the composition of an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the NFF.

Meanwhile following the appointment of the NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko into the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee on Friday, 27th October 2017, the Board has congratulated and wished him an excellent, most fruitful and educative time on the committee, while praying for his continued movement up the ladder of global football administration.