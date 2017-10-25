NFF Explains Choice Of Argentina For Eagles’ Friendlies – The Tide
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NFF Explains Choice Of Argentina For Eagles' Friendlies
The Tide
The Nigeria Football Federation says it had offers from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco before opting to face Argentina in a high-profile pre-World Cup friendly in Russia on November 14. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi disclosed at the …
Nwosu, Ekpo Disagree On Argentina Friendly For Super Eagles
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!