Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF Explains Choice Of Argentina For Eagles’ Friendlies – The Tide

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

NFF Explains Choice Of Argentina For Eagles' Friendlies
The Tide
The Nigeria Football Federation says it had offers from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco before opting to face Argentina in a high-profile pre-World Cup friendly in Russia on November 14. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi disclosed at the …
Nwosu, Ekpo Disagree On Argentina Friendly For Super EaglesIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.