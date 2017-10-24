Rohr: Eagles’ Semi-final Mandate At Russia 2018 ’Excessive’ – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Rohr: Eagles' Semi-final Mandate At Russia 2018 'Excessive'
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation has handed his team a semi-final target at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but he describes it as 'excessive', Completesportsnigeria.com …
