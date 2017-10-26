NGO Celebrates Nigerian Girl Child On International Day

Considering the obstacles- cultural, social, religious and institutional- stacked against the Nigerian girl child, a non governmental organization, Child Love and Protection Advocacy Initiative(CLAPAI), has celebrated the girl child during the World girl child celebration recently.

To mark the occasion, which is held every October 11, CLAPAI organized a programme dubbed ‘Project Pad a Girl for Free’. Mrs Kyenpiya Nyaban, founder and chief executive officer of the orphanage home, based in Jos, Plateau State, said the ideas behind the program was to give girls free sanitary pads for their menstruation periods so predating men would not take advantage of their inability to purchase such to exploit them.

The founder of the orphanage home, which is located in Zarazong Village in Jos East Local Government Council Area, said the event, which was a huge success according to her, would have been impossible but for MMM’s financial intervention. She used the occasion to call on public-spirited Nigerians and corporate bodies to extend their hands of fellowship to the orphanage.

The highlight of the event was the reading of a poem entitled ‘A Girl with a Book’,whose central theme is that an educated girl child is ambitious, inquisitive, outspoken and proud of her sexuality, and therefore, cannot be intimidated, abused or sexually exploited.

Elated by the event and the free sanitary pads given to her, Jessica Gomut, thanked the orphanage and its funding partner, MMM, for the timely intervention, saying “ I won’t be buying pads anytime soon. That means I am going to save some money which will be used for something else. I am grateful to CLAPAI.”

Over 500 girls benefitted from the free pad donation by the orphanage which was funded by MMM, an online non-investment, not-for-profit community where participants freely provide financial assistance and also receive, with their spare money without any expectation of any profit whatsoever.

In recent times, the scheme has been providing assistance to the less-privileged in the society such as people sacked from their homes by flood, internally displaced persons living in various camps across the country, provision of educational materials to pupils e.t.c.