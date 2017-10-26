NGO passes vote of confidence on military in Plateau

YOUTH LEADERS from Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State and a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence on the military Special Task Force, STF, code-named ‘Operation Safe Haven’, OPSH, deployed to restore law and order in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

