NHTSA to unshackle development of self-driving cars

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Business, Technology

The NHSTA will soon be seeking public comments regarding rewriting or removing regulations that could hamper the development and deployment of self-driving cars. Automakers and tech companies cheer the change, but some highway safety groups are concerned

