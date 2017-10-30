Nicki Minaj puts her curves on display, releases photos from secret shoot

American rapper, Nicki Minaj released these hot photos which she says are from a secret shoot. Looking totally sassy and steamy! Those curves tho…

The post Nicki Minaj puts her curves on display, releases photos from secret shoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

