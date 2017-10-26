NIGCOMSAT signs MoU with Berlintersat

By Tare Youdeowei

BENIN CITY—THE Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NIGCOMSAT, has signed a mutual backup services MoU with Berlintersat, at the Belintersat headquarters in Minsk, Belarus.

The MOU which was signed by the M.D. NIGCOMSAT on behalf of the company and the Chief operating officer of Belintersat was witnessed by China Great Wall Industry Corporation, CGWIC, the manufacturer of both satellites.

Signing this MOU can be seen as a strategic move by NIGCOMSAT Ltd in repositioning the company for commercial viability.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Director , Marketing and Business development NIGCOMSAT, and former Minority whip of the House of Representatives, Mr Samson Osagie said that ¨with the mutual backup service MOU NIGCOMSAT is poised to push its services further beyond the frontiers already covered as its clients no longer have any reason to worry about the absence of backup for NigComSat-1R¨.

Osagie enjoined corporate bodies to have confidence in NIGCOMSAT’s ability to render seamless services to its clients, pointing out that NIGCOMSAT Ltd occupies a strategic position for the nation”s economic and security architecture that cannot be treated like other national assets that has been privatised.

He noted further that with the plans to acquire NigComSat-2 and NigComSat-3, NIGCOMSAT has been positioned for commercial viability and urged government to give effect to the Executive Order ¨no. 2 where dealing with Local Content,with specific reference to Satellite Communications in Nigeria and NIGCOMSAT possess huge potentials for the economic development of Nigeria¨.

The post NIGCOMSAT signs MoU with Berlintersat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

