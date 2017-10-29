Niger Delta: Ex-agitators Task FG On Region’s Development

By Andrew Essien, Abuja

The Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-agitators has urged the Federal Government to do all within its power to change the current feeling of neglect in the Niger Delta by ensuring the development of the region.

The coalition stated this in a letter to President Muhamadu Buhari issued Sunday in Abuja in which it alleged that the Niger Delta region and its people were being neglected.

The letter, jointly signed by leaders of the coalition, Ben Sunday, Friday Burutu, James Charles, for the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, Sai Buhari Revolution and Leader South-South Foundation For Great People respectively however said it understood the President’s strides in rewriting the nation’s history.

The letter stated: “Our frustration is borne out of the deliberate and avoidable neglect of those of us who are true agents of change, “ the group said in the letter.

“We are not unmindful of the enormous task of re- writing our battered national history embarked by you since taking oath of office in May 2015.

“Also, we hail your doggedness at the national rebirth campaign being championed by you and few who believe in the course of our national value rebirth.

“It is has become very imperative to bring to your notice that since becoming our President on the crest of our collective efforts as Ex-militants in Niger Delta we are still being grossly neglected,“ it said.

They however said that efforts to reach President Muhamadu Buhari to discuss the plight of the people of the region had proved abortive due to bureaucratic bottleneck, adding that because of the believe of the group on the President`s integrity, credibility and uprightness, it had continued to do its best within its ability to support the Federal Government.

The group said it had continued to ensure peace and tranquillity within the region in spite of its seeming neglect by government.

“In synergy we work with security apparatus to bring down ill motivated attacks on our national patrimony at the expense of our lives and that of our followers with nothing to show for it.

“We have shown enough understanding in deep patience, “ it said.

It pleaded with the Federal Government to treat people in the Niger Delta region as those in other parts of the country with regards to political appointments and employment generally.

This, the group said, was critical to prevent people from the region from feeling marginalised.

“We have lost confidence in those we work with, they have refused to recognise and give us our rightful place in this government.

“Mr President, all of these developments we know you are not aware of as some persons have perpetually impeded the flow of information from the citizenry to you for reasons best known to them.

“Your place of integrity and respect remained indelible in our minds, as we hope you right the wrongs because it’s not too late to so do,“ the group said.

It, however, maintained that its members wants to continue to contribute their quota to the country`s development by being part of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.