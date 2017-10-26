Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Delta militants threaten to resume attacks on oil facilities

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A coalition of militant groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta have claimed that the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) is acting the script of some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The group, therefore, warned that they would be forced to resume hostilities against oil installations […]

Niger Delta militants threaten to resume attacks on oil facilities

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.