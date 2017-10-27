Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta: Navy destroys 87000 tons of illegally refined crude oil

Niger Delta: Navy destroys 87000 tons of illegally refined crude oil
WorldStage Newsonline– The Central Naval Command (CNC) of the Nigerian Navy with headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State said it destroyed 87,000 metric tons of illegally-refined crude oil in the Niger Delta region between May and September this year …
