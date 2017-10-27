Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger explores aviation partnership with Ghana – Ghana Business News

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

Niger explores aviation partnership with Ghana
Ghana Business News
Mr Omar Hamidou Tchiana, Senior Minister and Minister of Transport of Niger, on Thursday said Ghana and Niger are exploring aviation areas for partnership. Speaking to the GNA in an interview on the second day of the maiden African Air Show 2017, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.