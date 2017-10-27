Niger explores aviation partnership with Ghana – Ghana Business News
Niger explores aviation partnership with Ghana
Ghana Business News
Mr Omar Hamidou Tchiana, Senior Minister and Minister of Transport of Niger, on Thursday said Ghana and Niger are exploring aviation areas for partnership. Speaking to the GNA in an interview on the second day of the maiden African Air Show 2017, …
