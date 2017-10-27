Niger: Finally, A War John McCain Doesn’t Love – The Daily Caller
|
The Daily Caller
|
Niger: Finally, A War John McCain Doesn't Love
The Daily Caller
News first broke about America's Niger misadventure on October 4. “The real news here is that the US has forces in Niger, where they're conducting covert operations,” this writer tweeted out. “Hashtag America First.” Official media ignored the ambush …
Helping the Kurds: 'A Recipe for Disaster'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!