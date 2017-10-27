Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger: Finally, A War John McCain Doesn’t Love – The Daily Caller

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Daily Caller

Niger: Finally, A War John McCain Doesn't Love
The Daily Caller
News first broke about America's Niger misadventure on October 4. “The real news here is that the US has forces in Niger, where they're conducting covert operations,” this writer tweeted out. “Hashtag America First.” Official media ignored the ambush
Helping the Kurds: 'A Recipe for Disaster'New York Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.