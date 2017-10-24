Niger Govt. warns against security threat

Niger Government on Tuesday, warned that it would take “swift and decisive enforcement’’ action against any form of security threat in the state.

Mr. Al-Amin Bmitosahi, Chief of Staff, Niger Government House, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

He said the state government had taken proactive security measures to guarantee peaceful co-existence among the residents.

“We have provided all that is required by our security personnel to deal decisively with any form of security threat,” he said

Bmitosahi said traditional rulers and other stakeholders had been mobilised to report any suspected movement or bad elements in their locations to the nearest security agency for prompt action.

‘’We are not taking things for granted; government will continue to support and motivate security personnel deployed to flush out all the miscreants among us.’’

He said the state government would do everything possible to enable residents carry out their legitimate businesses.

“We will pursue vigorously all bad elements in our midst for peace, progress and political stability in our state.”

Bmitosahi said the state government had also directed the 25 local government chairmen to continue to support security agencies in their respective areas for optimal performance.

He appealed to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to compliment effort of the state government by furnishing it with intelligence information about movement of dubious characters.

“Members of the union should always alert security agencies on any person or group of passengers with questionable character.”

Bmitosahi also called on residents to continue to support the policies and programmes of the present administration in the state, in its efforts to implement people-oriented policies and programmes.

The post Niger Govt. warns against security threat appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

