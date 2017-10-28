Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger Tornadoes invites 8 new players to camp

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna has invited eight new players to a close camp toward preparation for the first phase of its pre-season activities. Coach Abubakar Bala, its head coach, made this known in Minna on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the clubs preparation for the 2017/2018 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). “We have adopted a close camp to enable use concentrate and come out with the best players and good technical ability.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.