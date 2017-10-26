Niger Tornadoes Receive N10m Gift

Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna on Thursday received N10 million gift from its sponsors, the Niger State Government, for coming second in the maiden AITEO Cup competition.

The state Governor, Abubakar Bello, who made the announcement when he hosted the club at the Government House, said the team had done well in spite of the 3-2 penalties loss to Akwa United of Uyo on Oct. 15 in Lagos.

“In every game, there is always a winner and a loser, to us here, you are the winners and you should know that you have moved the state football industry forward.

“The strength of Niger Tornadoes is now known all over the world and we will continue to support you in areas that will move the club forward.

“Niger Tornadoes is a brand name and all of you have turned out to be good ambassadors of the state,” Bello said.

The governor advised the team to work hard so as to make serious impact in the West Africa Football Union Cup.

To further encourage the team, the governor announced a raise in the monthly grant to the club from N7 million to N10 million, provision of a new bus and a pledge to tackle other challenges including modern facilities.

According to him, the government is also making investments in other areas to develop potentials and encourage more youth to participate in sports.

Bello said work on the Bako Kontagora Stadium would be completed in 2018, and the government had given approval for the development of a new football facility at Bahago roundabout, Minna.

Earlier, Adamu Aliyu, Chairman, Niger Tornadoes FC, said the support they received from the government made it easier for the team to excel.

He told the governor that apart from coming second in the competition, the team supporters also emerged as the Best Supporters Club in Nigeria.(NAN)