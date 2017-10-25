Nigeria: Africa Must Reposition Its Economy to Attract Investors – Osinbajo – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Africa Must Reposition Its Economy to Attract Investors – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Africa to reposition its economy in the direction that will attractive investors because investment depends on the advantages derivable. Osinbajo made this call while interacting with a committee of African …
