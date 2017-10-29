Nigeria Army kill 3 Boko Haram members in Borno

Three Boko Haram insurgents at Dure village were killed Nigerian Army in Gwoza local government area of Borno. The Director Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said this was part of efforts by the armed forces to degrade the remnants of the insurgents. Mr. Usman said that the …

The post Nigeria Army kill 3 Boko Haram members in Borno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

