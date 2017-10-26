Nigeria concludes negotiation with Switzerland to return $321m Abacha loot – WorldStage
|
Nigeria concludes negotiation with Switzerland to return $321m Abacha loot
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigeria's Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN has revealed that negotiation with Switzerland on the return of $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family had been concluded.
Abacha loot: Switzerland to return $321m – Malami
FG asks for commitment from international community on repatriation of stolen funds, assets
