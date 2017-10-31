Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Customs seize 300 bags of rice

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun State has impounded 350 cartons of contaminated poultry products valued at N5 million and 300 bags of rice illegally imported into the country. The Comptroller of the Area Command, Sani Madugu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the command made the seizure within one week. He said four fairly …

The post Nigeria Customs seize 300 bags of rice appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.