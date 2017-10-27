Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Defence Academy 70th Regular Course Application For Admission On.

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Defence Academy hereby inform the general public especially interested candidates for admission that online application into her 70th Regular Course has commenced. This admission into NDA is open to both Male and Female Nigerians. Screening Test Date and Requirements The screening test will be conducted as phase one of the Post-UTME screening and …

The post Nigeria Defence Academy 70th Regular Course Application For Admission On. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.