Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Govt Signs Pact to Build US$1 Billion Power Plant in Akwa Ibom – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria: Govt Signs Pact to Build US$1 Billion Power Plant in Akwa Ibom
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Federal Government, represented by the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET), has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Qua lboe Power Plant Limited (QIPP) to build a 540MW gas-fired power facility worth $1.1billion in Akwa Ibom …
New agreement to increase Nigeria's power generation by 540 MW signedPremium Times
FG signs 540MW power purchase agreement (photos)NAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.