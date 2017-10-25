Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria have a long way to go in fighting corruption- Senator Sani

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, believes Maina’s reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service has left Nigerians to question how the Federal Government intends to achieve the objectives of its anti-corruption war.   “What is clear in the whole of these is the very fact that things have not actually changed very much …

The post Nigeria have a long way to go in fighting corruption- Senator Sani appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.