Nigeria Have A World Record Of Imbeciles – Wole Soyinka

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka stated this while speaking on frustration with Nigeria and Donald Trump presidency, at an event in London over the weekend. The quotes were tweeted

The post Nigeria Have A World Record Of Imbeciles – Wole Soyinka appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

