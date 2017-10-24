‘Nigeria Jon Snow, Prince of Amadioha”- Fans Reacts as Harrysong Shares New photo

Nigerian singer Harrysong shared this Photo of himself minutes ago on his page and asked his fans to caption the photo, and their reactions are really funny, see below! Source – Ebiwalismoment

The post ‘Nigeria Jon Snow, Prince of Amadioha”- Fans Reacts as Harrysong Shares New photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

