Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria makes N797bn from VAT in 10 months–Adeosun

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

…VAT is key to Nigeria’s revenue strategy …To extend tax compliance to Private Sector Revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) grossed N797.51 billion into the Federation Account between January and October 2017, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, revealed on Tuesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.