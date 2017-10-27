Nigeria Masters: Nigeria’s Oparaku leaps to top of leaderboard

Nigeria’s Kingsley Oparaku on Friday leaped from third to first position at the end of the second round of the NIGERIA MASTERS in Abuja.

Newsmen report that Oparaku was in fine form as he finished the two rounds with two over par.

Also, Zimbabawe’s Visitor Mapwanya and Kojo Barnni tied in second position with three over par as Mapwanya put together the best score of the day with course par.

Meanwhile, three players tied in fourth position; Ghana’s Vincent Torgah, Gift Willy, Pristhy Nji with 4 over par after round two.

Newsmen also report that THE MASTERS, which is the second major tournament of the 2017 season, teed off on Thursday and is expected to end on Sunday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The tournament is featuring 45 players from seven countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Trinidad Tobago, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

They are competing for a share of the 50,000 dollars prize money.

The winner will pick up 6,000 dollars and the jacket of The Masters.

NAN

