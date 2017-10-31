Pages Navigation Menu

‘Nigeria moves up 24 places to 145th in World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ report

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

World Bank’s latest ‘doing business’ report has seen Nigeria move up 24 places from 169th last year, to 145th out of 190 ranked economies. Nigeria’s Presidency who shared the report also claimed for the first time, Nigeria was also recognized as one of the top 10 most improved Doing Business economies in the world.

