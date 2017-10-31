‘Nigeria moves up 24 places to 145th in World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ report

World Bank’s latest ‘doing business’ report has seen Nigeria move up 24 places from 169th last year, to 145th out of 190 ranked economies. Nigeria’s Presidency who shared the report also claimed for the first time, Nigeria was also recognized as one of the top 10 most improved Doing Business economies in the world.

The post ‘Nigeria moves up 24 places to 145th in World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ report appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

